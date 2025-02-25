BREAKING: Pete Carroll on What Stood Out About Raiders Roster
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Las Vegas Raiders Coach Pete Carroll has been at the helm for a month and the outlook is bright for the Silver and Black.
Carroll and Co. have been working to retain coaches, such as Patrick Graham (defensive coordinator) and Robbie Leonard (defensive line coach), as well as build their staff with big hires such as offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, a former NFL and college head coach and notable play-calling guru.
What about the roster? The Raiders have plenty of young talent to go with several soon-to-be key free agents, and Carroll made it clear that he was impressed with the bunch when he spoke to reporters at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.
"Met a bunch of guys, I like their outlook, their approach," said Carroll. "These guys are really, really, hungry for obvious reasons. We're all hungry anyway, but they really want to do something special and make something of this time. You know, it might not seem like it, but our careers go really quickly. For these guys that are doing the playing, the sense of urgency is really obvious. We've got some highlighted players, and yeah, I'm excited about the opportunity to see this thing turn, is what really charges me."
Arguably the most important name in the desert is that of Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the face of the franchise and someone that GM John Spytek highlighted as a crucial piece of his offseason plans when he spoke to reporters earlier on Tuesday.
"I don't want to make any predictions or speak to [much] about that," said Spytek. "I would say I have an immense amount of respect for Maxx. No.1, the way he plays the game, the passion he plays with, Pete and I have talked about, I mean, we want that to be what a Raider looks like and he's a great shining example of that, too. And he's also really skilled and talented player on top of it too, so, I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time here and I think that's what he wants too. We'll just go forward with that in mind."
