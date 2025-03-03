How Carroll's Storied Career Could Benefit the Raiders
Few teams in the National Football League need a quarterback as bad as the Las Vegas Raiders. While Las Vegas needs help at other positions just as much as they need help at quarterback, those other positions are not as critical to a team's success as signal caller.
The Raiders added Pete Carroll as their head coach earlier this offseason and are determined to give him the tools necessary to be successful. Las Vegas must revamp their roster through the NFL Draft and free agency with quarterback being their primary concern.
While many outlandish suggestions of how the Raiders can solidify the quarterback position continue to be released, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports released a list with a credible option for the Raiders to consider. DeArdo thinks Carroll's arrival could bring in a veteran QB.
DeArdo believes Carroll's time with the Seattle Seahawks could help the Raiders land quarterback Russell Wilson. Carroll and Wilson won a Super Bowl together and by all accounts are still on good terms. Their relationship could bode well for the Silver and Black.
"A big reason why Wilson is ranked ahead of Rodgers is his history with Carroll dating to their years together in Seattle. The duo has enjoyed a great deal of success together that includes helping the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl at the end of the 2013 season," DeArdo said.
DeArdo noted the Wilson's career has had a unique trajectory since leaving Carroll and the Seahawks. After an awkward stop with the Denver Broncos that did not pan out, eventually joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, Wilson could be a viable option for the Raiders.
"Wilson's career has taken an odd turn since he left Seattle, however. Following a tumultuous two years in Denver, Wilson won six of his first seven starts with the Steelers in 2024 that included the second-most prolific passing performance of his career in Week 13. Things went south shortly after that, though, as Wilson and the Steelers ended the season on a five-game losing streak, including a wild-card round exit against the [Baltimore] Ravens," DeArdo said.
There are more than a few options for the Raiders to consider this offseason at quarterback. Wilson may be the bridge quarterback Las Vegas needs to help them transition to their quarterback of the future. Or current Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell could be.
