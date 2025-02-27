How Carroll's Storied Coaching Career Provides Blueprint
The Las Vegas Raiders' featured an inexperienced and unproven coaching staff for arguably the past three seasons. The Silver and Black have undoubtedly struggled to find consistency at the position, as Pete Carroll is their third head coach in as many seasons.
At the NFL Combine, Carroll explained how his time with the Seattle Seahawks impacted him and will impact his tenure with the Raiders. Carroll noted his success in Seattle was built upon his success as the head coach at the University of Southern California.
"Well, what I did take away, the whole experiment going to Seattle after USC was to see if we could carry the mentality and the approach to how we dealt with the people in the program and the people outside of the program, our fans and the following as well in the similar fashion to see what would happen, what was different between college and what would be different between the NFL," Carroll said.
"I didn't find any difference at all, and I was really thrilled about that. And it just supported the mentality. If there's anything about that, that was easy to see transfer from college to the NFL, was how you treat people and how you look after them and you care for them, and you realize that the connection and the interaction that you can have with people can really help them find the best that they have to offer."
Carroll has spent decades as a head coach on multiple levels, including 18 as an NFL head coach. That span included his 14 seasons with the Seahawks, during which Carroll amassed a 227-137 record and a Super Bowl championship.
The experienced head coach noted what the totality of his coaching career has revealed to him. He believes his time in and around the league in multiple facets will prove valuable for a Raiders team needing a trustworthy and competent head coach to lead the way.
"So, throughout all of those years, it's been 20-something years of the same outlook fundamentally. What was really true is how you deal with people and how you treat people, and if you treat them well, and you look after them and you care for them, you can help them find what they have to offer. So, that's something I'm really excited about learning," Carroll said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.