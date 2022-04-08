Key 2022 Raiders Offseason Dates are Confirmed

While the NFL is in the middle of its offseason, for players and staff alike, some key dates are popping up.

At the beginning of April, the Las Vegas Raiders and NFL officially confirmed the offseason dates.

The offseason will once again take place at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

A three-phase voluntary offseason workout program will begin in the coming days.

On April 11, Phase One will begin which will consist of meetings, strength and condition and physical rehabilitation. This phase will last for two weeks.

Phase Two will follow with on-field workouts which could include individual or group instruction and drills. They will also work on “perfect play drills,” offensive players lining up across offensive players and the same for defensive players. All will be done at a walkthrough pace.

No live contact and team offensive vs. team defense will not be allowed. Phase Two will last for three weeks.

In addition, new head coaches, such as head coach Josh McDaniels, will be allowed to hold additional voluntary minicamp for veterans. That will have to be held prior to the NFL Draft. The Raiders' voluntary minicamp is set to run from April 25-27.



Organized Team Activities (OTAs) will follow and begin Phase Three. The voluntary sessions will take place May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3 and June 13-14. Again, no live contact will be allowed but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills will be allowed.

Mandatory minicamp will be held from June 7-9.

Raider Nation, Phase One is just a mere few days away.

