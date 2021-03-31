NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Jamin Davis

Kentucky Wildcats Jamin Davis linebacker has been rising up NFL draft boards recently and could be in the first-round discussion for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Over the course of previewing prospects that could fit with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft, we’ve gone over a number of defenders.

Micah Parsons, Kwity Paye, Christian Barmore; all names that have been floated as potential picks for the Raiders.

There’re draft risers that appear every year to shake up the order, of course, and one new name has been mentioned as a potential Raiders selection.

That would be Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis.

Entering 2020 as a starter for the first time, the junior made his mark immediately as a thumper in the run game.

He was third in the SEC with 102 total tackles, including four for a loss and three interceptions.

He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the 23rd best linebacker in college football last season, fueled by his 87.5 run defense grade.

Davis is able to get to ball carriers so well because of how he’s able to work his way through blocks.

He’s also noted for his short-area quickness, something that allows him to shoot gaps effectively.

He rarely misses tackles, and at 6’4” and 234 pounds, has the type of build that evaluators are looking for in modern-day linebackers.

Despite that, he doesn’t yet possess all of the qualities that those same evaluators are looking for.

Despite his three interceptions, he’s not considered to be a plus in coverage.

His reaction time in Kentucky’s spot-drop-heavy scheme was thought to be poor, and he rarely was ever asked to be in man coverage.

Being that he only started for one season, there’s a lack of experience to consider.

His talent is still for real, enough that he’s risen to the first round in recent mock drafts.

The Raiders, while having multiple established starters at linebacker, could still decide they need a boost by taking Davis.

