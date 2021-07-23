NFL Memo Notes COVID-19 Outbreaks Will Lead to Forfeit Games

The NFL has noted in a memo that a game postponed/canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak will result in the infected team being held responsible including financial consequences.

There is a drastic policy coming into play in the National Football League this season.

The NFL will put all cancellation/postponement due to COVID-19 responsibilities on the team with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NFL also noted that they will not be adding an additional week of play to accommodate rescheduled games.

"We do not anticipate adding a '19th week' to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season," the NFL memo said.

Essentially, if the game cannot be rescheduled during the regular season, the COVID-19 outbreak team will forfeit the game.

In addition, financial responsibility for a canceled/postponed game will be placed on the team that experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

"If a game is canceled/postponed because a club cannot play due to a Covid spike among or resulting from its non-vaccinated players/staff, then the burden of the cancellation or delay will fall on the club experiencing the Covid infection," the NFL memo said.

"We will seek to minimize the burden on the opposing club or clubs. If a club cannot play due to a Covid spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams."

It is also important to note that when a game is canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak, players on both sides will not be paid.

Currently, the NFL reports that more than 78 percent of players have at least one vaccine shoot. Currently, 14 teams have at least 85 percent of their players vaccinated.

However, when all 32 teams are accounted for, every team has at least 50 percent of players vaccinated.

Regardless of the vaccination rate in the NFL, the league has made it clear that there will be strict consequences if a COVID-19 outbreak happens within an organization that causes a postponement/cancellation of a game.

