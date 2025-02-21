A Look at Raiders' LBs, Impending Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most intriguing teams during free agency.
When the legal tampering period begins in March, expect the Raiders to be among the most active teams. Las Vegas has the second-most cap space in the NFL, behind only the New England Patriots.
New general manager John Spytek could sign several free agents if he chooses, but he should also focus on his own team’s players who will be available on the open market. The Raiders have several defensive starters and rotational players who will be available in free agency.
Their starting linebackers, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, will both be free agents when March rolls around. What will Spytek do with them?
Spillane figures to be one of the most sought-after defenders this offseason. He broke out as a plus-level linebacker over the last two seasons, earning himself a major contract after signing one of the best-value deals in 2023.
Thankfully for the Raiders, they have the cap space to bring Spillane back. No financial restriction would prevent him from joining another team, so if he leaves, it would be because he wants to play elsewhere.
Pro Football Focus projects Spillane will land a three-year deal worth around $8 million annually. If that is all it takes, the Raiders should re-sign him as soon as the new league year begins.
Deablo is an interesting player. Although he has struggled with injuries during his time in the league, he has been an effective player when he is on the field. He has posted 288 tackles, 10 for loss, six quarterback hits, six passes defended, and two sacks in four years.
He is a tackling machine, but it feels like he does not significantly impact the game. The Raiders may be better suited to find a linebacker elsewhere this offseason and let another team pay Deablo.
Kana’i Mauga is an exclusive rights free agent, while Luke Masterson is a restricted free agent. It would make sense if both are back next season.
The Amari’s, Amari Gainer and Amari Burney, are both under contract for next season. Both are solid rotational players who can step in when needed.
The Raiders’ linebacker conversation begins with Spillane. Once they decide what to do with him, the rest of their offseason at that position is set in motion.
