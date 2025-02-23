Why Raiders Must Target NFL Draft's Most Distinctive WR
This year's NFL Draft class will be loaded with intriguing wide receivers, and while it may not be very top heavy, there will be tons of pass-catchers that will fly off the board on Day 2 and beyond that could make a major impact on the professional level.
The Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of some wide outs after trading Davante Adams back in October, leaving Jakobi Meyers and not a whole lot else at the position.
The Raiders are entering the offseason teeming with cap space, so they could find an answer in free agency, but they may also want to consider picking up a couple of weapons in the draft.
One name Las Vegas should already have its eyes on is TCU Horned Frogs receiver Savion Williams, who may very well be the most unique playmaker in this year's class.
Williams stands 6-foot-5 and has blazing speed to go along with ridiculous athleticism as a whole. He boasts a phenomenal catch radius, and he can be deployed in a variety of ways.
This past season, the Marshall, Tx. native hauled in 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also carrying the ball 51 times for 322 yards and six scores.
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team has likened him to Cordarrelle Patterson, but a more apt comparison for Williams could be a bigger, more freakish version of Deebo Samuel.
Samuel has long been one of the league's most versatile playmakers and has played a major role in the San Francisco 49ers' success over the year. While Williams would obviously have a long way to go to reach Samuel's level, you can easily see the parallels.
Williams will probably be a Day 2 pick this April, which means the Raiders have to be prepared to pull the trigger if they still seem him on the board, particularly in the third round.
The TCU product has the potential to develop into one of the best all-around weapons in this draft, and Las Vegas would be remiss not to take a chance on him if he's there.
The Raiders are going to need more pieces in their offense, and Williams could represent a dynamic fit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE