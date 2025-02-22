Why the Raiders Should Prioritize QB, WR in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders must strengthen their offensive line this offseason. They are weak at two of the most critical positions on the field: quarterback and wide receiver. Worsening matters is that both positions are dependent upon the other for their success, forcing the Silver and Black to decide how to address both and which to address first.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently released a list of the most pressing questions facing every team's wide receivers. The Raiders are in a unique situation, as they could use help at the wide receiver and quarterback positions. Xie noted some things that will play into the Raiders' decision to address their two most pressing roster needs this offseason.
"Two late-season wins weren’t enough to save Antonio Pierce’s job, but they did drop the Las Vegas Raiders from a top-two overall pick to sixth overall. That could require the Raiders to trade up for a quarterback in an already thin class," Xie said.
"Of course, quarterback isn’t the only reason the Raiders ranked 29th in Offense+ last season. Even the dysfunctional 2023 team, which fired Josh McDaniels and benched Jimmy Garoppolo midseason, ranked 21st. Adding a top field-stretching wide receiver is an important priority, too, after trading away Davante Adams."
Xie noted that the Raiders have a top-tier receiving option in tight end Brock Bowers. However, other than Bowers and veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders could use help at the wide receiver position. As much help as they need at the quarterback position, it may make more sense for Las Vegas to continue adding to their skill positions to help their next quarterback.
"Brock Bowers is a nice building block, but the Raiders should at least consider drafting Tetairoa McMillan to complement Bowers’ possession receiver-style skill set. McMillan would boost a Raiders offense that had the third-lowest explosive play rate in 2024 (8.5%). While that would require another stopgap year at quarterback, Las Vegas could be better positioned to help its next franchise quarterback by improving the supporting cast," Xie said.
The Raiders face a pivotal offseason, one in which they must find a way to be productive. With one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and plenty of money to spend this offseason, Las Vegas cannot afford to miss an opportunity to improve its roster significantly.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.