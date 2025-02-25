BREAKING: Patriots' Mike Vrabel Talks Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has made waves across the NFL in his new role.
After dominating on the field for decades, Brady has decided to keep his football life going by purchasing a stake in the Silver and Black. He and Mark Davis have worked closely together to make important decisions for the franchise, with many more coming in the next few months.
As Brady moves to an ownership role, Raider Nation is excited about the forward-thinking the seven-time Super Bowl champion can bring to a franchise that has needed it for years.
His former teammates are reacting, too.
I spoke with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel today about how he feels Brady will be as an owner of the Silver and Black at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“How hard is it? It can’t be that hard, right?” Vrabel jokingly asked. “It’s not like playing. But no, Tom will provide great input. It’s important that he’s involved in our league, and I think that that’s a great thing for the National Football League.”
Vrabel and Brady played together in New England for eight seasons, winning three Super Bowls. Vrabel now takes over the team Brady dominated the league with for 17 seasons.
Brady helped Davis hire new general manager John Spytek, as the two won a Super Bowl together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020-21 season. Spytek has an excellent eye for talent and should help bring good players to the Raiders through the draft.
Vrabel was a good head coach for the Tennessee Titans, taking them to the AFC Championship game in 2020. He was fired after the 2023 season after posing a 6-11 record despite having a winning record overall.
Brady has only been in an ownership role with the Raiders for a few months, but he has already made decisions that could benefit the team for years to come.
Raiders fans hope Brady can find their next franchise quarterback, as the team has struggled at that position for the last few seasons. They have a chance to land a potential long-term option in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite joking about the difficulty of being an owner, Vrabel is happy that his old friend is still around the game of football.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.