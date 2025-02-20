Why Tre Tucker is A Valuable Piece for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of youthful players finding their way in the National Football League, and while every rookie or second year player will have their highs and lows, it's important to look at development. For wide receiver Tre Tucker, development was made from year one to year two.
Tucker was the Raiders third round draft pick, taking 100th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since debuting in the Silver and Black, Tucker has been a reliable piece to the offense, even if his action has been limited in his first two seasons.
The Raiders utilized Tucker more once star wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets. But his sophomore season was a great step in the right direction for the potential the organization sees Tucker reaching one day in the near future.
In his second season, Tucker played in 17 games for Las Vegas, hauling in 47 receptions that went for a total of 539 receiving yards on the year. One eye opening statistic surrounding Tuckers game in 2024 was his growth in high leverage situations, primarily in receiving first downs.
In his rookie campaign, Tucker brought in 12 first downs and scored two touchdowns for the Raiders. Last season, Tucker improve his first down reception total by 12, finishing with 24 on the season, and brought in three touchdowns instead on two.
When looking at those statistics, the only down area was his average distance after reception. As a rookie, Tucker averaged 17.4 yards per reception, and last season he averaged 11.5. This should not scare the worry anyone within the organization, especially new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
Kelly should utilize Tucker's abilities for long distance passes, as he has shown he can come up big for the team in those types of situations. Tucker's longest reception last season was 58 yards, that alone with the average yards per reception should earn Tucker a role on the squad in 2025.
Pairing Tucker with Brock Bowers and No.1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers should elevate the Raiders offense if they get utilized correctly. It still remains with a high level of importance that Las Vegas brings in a quarterback to steer the offense in the right direction, rather than bouncing the role between players like a hot potato.
