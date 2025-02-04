Social Media Reacts to Raiders Chip Kelly Signing
The Las Vegas Raiders have their coaching staff set for the 2025 season. Pete Carroll is the new head coach, John Spytek is the new general manager, Patrick Graham returned as defensive coordinator, and now Chip Kelly heads to Las Vegas to be the new offensive coordinator.
Kelly has vast experience in the world of football, as he joins the Raiders following leading Ohio State to a national championship. Earning $6 million with the Raiders, Kelly is now the highest paid coordinator in the NFL.
The Raiders told everyone they were looking for experience, and now with Carroll as head coach, the longevitiy of Kelly and the Raider experience with Graham, the Raiders could be onto something special come next season. Let's take a look at what the Raider Nation has been feeling surrounding Kelly joining Las Vegas.
The Raiders have now brought in a former Super Bowl winning head coach in Carroll and to partner that, they poach the Ohio State Buckeyes championship winning offensive coordinator. Fans have also chimed in on how they are looking forward to seeing Brock Bowers under Kelly.
Bowers is coming off of one of the better rookie season's in NFL history, breaking records across the league, and should be the main focus surrounding the Raiders offense. Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers could have been the biggest selling points on the offense for Kelly, if working with the legendary Pete Carroll wasn't motivation enough.
One piece still is missing from the puzzle for Kelly; a quarterback. Las Vegas does have Aidan O'Connell on the roster for 2025, and while they brought in Gardner Minshew, his production could impact his tenure on the team.
If the Raiders decide to lean with O'Connell, it should be intriguing to see how they plan to run the offense. One thing is for certain, the running game needs to improve under Kelly if they Raiders want a chance to compete in the AFC West division.
Optimism looks good on the Raider Nation given the struggle the franchise went through this past season, finishing with a 4-13 record. Now with the new leadership, the Raiders may bring more fight in the division race; a race that had three of the four teams with winning records.
