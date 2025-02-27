Why the 2025 Season is Crucial For Raiders' White
A lot will be riding on the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season. With new management across the board and high internal expectations within the franchise, the Raiders could be one of the more polarizing teams in the National Football League in 2025.
While 2025 will be a big season for the franchise, it will be the biggest season of running back Zamir White.
White has been with the Raiders since getting drafted out of Georgia in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Since arriving in Las Vegas, White has seen a various amount of roles on offense. With White's contract set to expire following the 2025 campaign, it is crucial that he finds success on the grass.
In his career thus far, White has played in 39 games for the franchise and has only competed in a full season once. It was that first and only full season that saw White have the most success. In those 17 appearances, White recorded 104 carries go for 451 rushing yards. He also earned himself one touchdown and 19 first downs.
This past season saw White featured in eight games for the Silver and Black, and the impression was not long lasting. In the eight games played, White took a step back from the year prior, with only 65 carries go for 183 yards and only brining in four first downs.
The fourth year could be the make or break year for White in Las Vegas and even the NFL. If he is unable to provide the offense with his game, it will be difficult to make a claim to the front office why you deserve to be brought back. With a slew of running backs on the roster, White's spot is no guarantee.
White, according to Spotrac.com, is set to make the most money since signing with the Raiders in 2022. If White is able to stay healthy and play in more than 10 games this season while putting up impressive numbers, then perhaps an extension could be on the table. Up to this point in his career, White might not have proven enough to be kept around for the future.
