New Raiders HC Pete Carroll Sounds off Raiders' Running Game
The Las Vegas Raiders have already made many changes this offseason and will likely make many more. New Raiders general manager Tom Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will do all they can to improve the team's position next season.
Las Vegas struggled on both sides of the ball. Their lack of a consistent ground game has cost them dearly. The Silver and Black have fielded one of the worst ground games in the league over the last two seasons, forcing head coach Pete Caroll about the ball.
"Yeah, to me we get misled by star power in so many different ways in the flashy stuff, but in reality, this game has to be played from some fundamental approaches and aspects of it. And whereas the quarterback position gains all of the attention and all of that, the quarterback position needs to be supported in every way possible so that they can be as effective as they're able to be. And that takes a combination of elements that make up the support of the QB," Carroll said.
"The running game is a huge element of that. Not just so that you can run the football. It isn’t like three yards in the cloud of dust. That isn't isn't what we’re talking about. You have to be able to run the football so that you can control your aspect of the game and take care of the ball so that the quarterback isn't under duress, he isn't in issues, he's not behind the sticks, we're not behind the game, he's not behind the score because of the way the defense plays, the way the special teams play, and we try to build a team around the quarterback position."
Carroll noted that he plans to use his many years of experience to help the Raiders' rushing attack, which has struggled mightily, get the most out of it moving forward. They must do so to help out their future signal caller.
"As Coach [Bill] Walsh said a long time ago, it's the hardest position in professional sports to play. We need to do everything we can to facilitate and make it as easy as possible for that guy. So that's why the running game is so fundamental to it. But if you don't take care of the ball, none that matters. So it's really the basics and the foundation of this game that comes to life regardless of what level you're playing at. And that's what I'm saying, I watched all the way through this year. It was so obvious about how the game fits together. And hopefully, we'll be able to do every bit of that."
