Latest SI Mock Draft Has Raiders Making Surprising First Round Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
Now up next for Carroll and Spytek is evaluating the talent that will be available in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders have needs on both sides of the ball and can use the draft in April to fill in those needs.
The Raiders biggest need this off season is finding a quarterback. They own the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft in April but that does not mean that the Silver and Black will automatically be taking a quarterback with that pick.
In the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft, the Raiders will be selecting another need on the offensive side of the ball. With the sixth pick, the Raiders select running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State.
If this scenario were to play out, I expect the Raiders to trade down. However, in this mock draft, that is not an option for Silver & Black, so they take the best running back in the class and give Pete Carroll and OC Chip Kelly a franchise running back. —Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Jeanty had one of the best, if not the best season of any college running back of all time.
He led his small school Boise State to the College Football Playoffs and was a Heisman Finalist. He finished last season with 2,601 yards on 374 carries, 29 touchdowns, and was a first-team All-American.
The Silver and Black need a running back. A position that they struggled in all of last season. And Jeanty can be a potential target for Las Vegas. It will be another successful first-round pick and a great back to have for years to come.
If the Raiders do not have the quarterback that they want with their first round pick, Jeanty is a slam dunk pick. It will give the Raiders' running game a boost and take pressure off whoever is under center for the Raiders next season.
