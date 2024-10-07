Latest Updates on Raiders-Davante Adams Saga
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly close to getting a deal started for their star wide receiver, Davante Adams.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoprt said on "The Insiders" on Sunday that trade talks for Adams were "expected to ramp up over the course of the next 48 hours."
"By now, we know Davante Adams has informed the Raiders that he would prefer to be traded and that his no. 1 destination -- if he had his choice -- is the New York Jets and his old friend Aaron Rodgers," Rapoport told his fellow insiders, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. "They are for sure in it again. I would expect it to ramp up at the end of today's game.
"But they are not the only team in it. My understanding, guys, is the New Orleans Saints have actually been the most aggressive team in trying to get Adams from the Raiders. Of course, Derek carr, his old friend, is their quarterback. There's been some other teams, the Steelers and Ravens among them, but this is an interesting factor here. and of course, you know this: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams' good friend, has been talking him. has been recruiting him. they remain close, just like Adams and Derek Carr, and the voice of Rodgers certainly has some sway here, Mike. This is going to be a fascinating, fascinating situation to see how this all unfolds over the next couple days."
Per Garafolo, "The Jets, of all the interested teams, have the most cap space; they can slide him right in. Teams like the Saints and the Ravens would have to get creative to create some cap space."
Wherever Adams lands, Las Vegas is going to be sure to make it worth it.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "The Raiders have let interested teams know that team owner Mark Davis will not accept anything less than a second-round draft pick in return for Adams, along with additional compensation that could be in the form of a draft pick or a player, according to league sources."
We had reported last week that this was the intention, as a source told us any exchange for Adams would have to be "substantive."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.