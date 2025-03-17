The Raiders Should Target Division Rival's WR
The Las Vegas Raiders lack depth at the wide receiver position. They had an opportunity to go out in free agency and sign their choice of talented wide receivers, as this year, there were many in free agency. Now, a lot of them have signed elsewhere, and it's left the Raiders with not many options left.
They did a great job on improving their offense by trading for Geno Smith and revamping their ground game by signing Raheem Mostert. They head into next season with one of the best safety blankets in the NFL with Brock Bowers, who is sure to see more involvement with better quarterback play.
Smith's main target should be Bowers, as he can do a lot in the passing game. Outside of that, they have Jakobi Meyers, who has shown throughout his career that he's a consistent receiver but doesn't excel at one thing spectacularly.
He broke 1,000 yards for the first time in his career last year, and with Smith throwing him the ball, he's sure to do it again. Those two are the biggest chain-movers in this offense, with Tre Tucker possibly emerging as another option for them as well.
Their receiver room could use some depth because if one of their top two guys were to go down with an injury, this offense would have a hard time moving the ball downfield, even with Smith. There are still wide receivers in free agency that I believe deserve a shot to be on the Raiders' roster.
One of them is a former divisional rival, Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey is coming from the Denver Broncos after spending two years with them; he was previously with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.
In 2024, he had the best year of his career with 293 yards and a touchdown. He'll be 27 by next season and has never truly gotten a chance to work out in any team he's been on. If he were to sign with the Raiders, he'd be their third option.
Even if he couldn't find much opportunity with them, he's 6'4", which gives them some length and, more importantly, depth at a position where they are lacking. They could sign him on a cheap deal and see if they could unlock him in their new look offense.
