Will the Raiders See Sustained Success From Meyers?
The Las Vegas Raiders had a subpar offense last year. Their ground game was nonexistent, and they had plenty of difficulties moving the ball downfield when they had to. Despite all their troubles, they still saw Jakobi Meyers go for more than 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.
Meyers began his career with the New England Patriots, where he played out the duration of his rookie contract. This upcoming year is a contract year for Meyers, so it'll determine if he stays a Raider or if he'll be playing for the third team in his career.
Last year, he had 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 127 times and caught 87 of those balls, a career high for him. He played 15 games, and he'll be 29 next season. He had all of this production with rotating and less-than-desirable quarterback play.
For next season, Geno Smith will be throwing him the ball, and whenever he's surrounded by a competent offensive line, he could lay the ball across defenders and place them exactly where they need to be.
Meyers's consistency as a route runner will give Smith a reliable target who has never fumbled a ball as long as he's played for the Silver and Black. He can go past 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons if Smith looks his way consistently.
Meyers is heading into next season as the team's primary wide receiver. I don't anticipate them targeting someone in free agency who could take that position away from him. The main player he'll be competing with for targets is Brock Bowers.
There's always a chance they target and sign a veteran wide receiver out of free agency, but even then, they'd be their secondary receiver. They got Raheem Mostert out of free agency, which means in some instances they could lean on their run game, but they'll primarily be looking to pass.
The Raiders have a high draft pick, and I don't anticipate them to take a receiver in the first round. As long as he stays healthy, I don't see why Meyers couldn't have another successful season with the team. If he wants to stay in Las Vegas, he'll have to have a good season.
