Maxx Crosby Addresses Rumors About Leaving Raiders
When teams enter rebuilds, fans across the league hope the established stars become available for trades.
The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning a new era under head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, so naturally, rumors are flying that defensive end Maxx Crosby’s time with the Silver and Black could be coming to an end.
However, those rumors are unsubstantiated, as Crosby has never indicated a desire to leave the franchise that drafted him. The four-time Pro Bowler has remained consistent in his intent to remain a Raider.
Crosby spoke about trade rumors and his reaffirmation to the organization amid a new regime on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“There’s always going to be the clickbait s—, especially this time of year,” Crosby said. “I don’t know why. It’s just funny; in the last two years, the trade rumors have been out of hand. Now, it’s at an all-time high. I feel like everything I say, they take it in a certain way. It might be the other fanbases that make our fans get mad. Then, all of a sudden, they start turning on me, and I’m like, ‘I’m just minding my own business. I’m just in the building every day at 6 AM and working my a– off, minding my own business.’ They’re like, ‘Oh, he’s a diva now. He’s talking.’”
Crosby had something to say for the fans who he says have started to turn on him.
“The fans that switch up, they weren’t fans in the first place,” he said. “They weren’t really there for you anyway. They’re just revealing themselves. I’ve done nothing but give my heart and soul every single day to this organization, and as of right now, that’s what it’s going to continue being. I’m never going to change who I am.”
Crosby also talked about his contraction situation. He said that would be addressed down the line.
The Raiders star pass rusher missed games for the first time in his career in 2024, including a season-ending ankle surgery that took him out of the final four games.
Crosby hopes to be healthy again in 2025, hoping to start off the Carroll-Spytek regime on the right note.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
