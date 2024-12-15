Minority Owner Tom Brady Needs to Be Careful with Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders season is all but over. They are 2-11 heading into their Week 15 game on Monday Night Football. The Raiders will have three games remaining after Monday's contest. That is when the work of next season will begin.
The Raiders currently hold the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will likely end the season at number one or near the top of the draft board. The Raiders will have to decide what players they will be looking at and take with that pick. The Raiders will also have to decide players and coaching personnel.
The thing that has Raider Nation divided is who is going to be making all of those decisions. Many believe it will be the Raiders' new minority owner Tom Brady. The Raider fans seem split on Brady being part of the Raiders.
It goes back to the "Tuck Rule" game which featured Brady as the quarterback of the New England Patriots, an organization that Raider fans consider a nemesis.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Raiders minority owner Tom Brady needs to be careful with Raider Nation on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I was at the NFL owners meeting and I had someone drop something in my ear ... They were talking about Tom Brady and his need to be careful," said Carpenter. "He said Raider fans hate the Patriots. They hate them because of the 'Tuck Rule.' He said if I am Tom Brady and I am not moving there to run it day to day ... do you go pick a rookie quarterback and change a head coach? Because if you are wrong on both, the fans are going to turn on you [Brady]. You may be an owner but if the fan base hates you, you are in a world of hurt. Or does he slow play it."
"They go select a quarterback. They let Antonio Pierce have another year. See how he gets developed and then you are at least not starting with a locker room that is furious that you fired the coach they love and they are still fighting for him. The guy said to me, Tom has been spoiled in New England. Not all franchises are like that. I do not think he understands this fan base yet. And the depth of both their toxicity and love ... I suspect he knows and understands. I do not know if I can see him picking a rookie quarterback and firing a coach."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE