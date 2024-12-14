REPORT: Have the Raiders Identified New Head Coach?
The Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching job is a strange topic at the moment.
Some feel that Antonio Pierce absolutely deserves another shot in 2025. Others feel that he is all but a goner, and should be.
The fact is that none of us know for sure exactly what the Raiders are thinking, and we won't know the specifics until after the season concludes.
However, that won't stop the rumor mill from churning, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that Las Vegas may be zeroing in on its next head coach.
Mike Vrabel.
Fowler has labeled Vrabel as a "prime candidate" to land a head-coaching job next year, which wouldn't come as a huge surprise given how much steam Vrabel's name has been gaining in NFL circles during the second half of the season.
He then mentions the Raiders as a potential landing spot for the former Tennessee Titans coach.
Vrabel is currently serving as a defensive assistant for the Cleveland Browns, but it's difficult to envision him staying in that role for long.
After all, the former linebacker went a very respectable 54-45 over the course of six seasons with the Titans from 2018 through 2023.
During that span, Vrabel guided Tennessee to a pair of AFC South division titles and even led the team to the AFC Championship Game once.
He did go 13-21 over his final couple of seasons in Music City, but that may have had more to do with the lack of roster talent than anything else (have you seen the Titans this year?).
Of course, all of this will be moot if the Raiders decide to bring back Pierce, which is still a possibility.
Pierce's fall from grace has been rather swift, as he was the talk of the town when he replaced Josh McDaniels midway through 2023 and went 5-4 with Las Vegas down the stretch. That included a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas.
However, this season, the Raiders have gone just 2-11 and are mired in a miserable nine-game losing streak.
Perhaps Las Vegas will choose to go in a different direction, and if it does, Vrabel could be the franchise's top choice.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.