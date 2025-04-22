Mock Draft: Raiders Predicted Reunite Pair of Rutgers Players on Day Three
The Las Vegas Raiders will have the most draft picks in the sixth round with three selections. Most times, these players never turn into stars, but that shouldn't mean the Raiders should skimp out on these draft picks. After all, Maxx Crosby was selected in the fourth round, you never know when the next big star will be drafted in later rounds.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released a seven-round mock draft. I've been reviewing his predictions for the Raiders and in the sixth round, he predicts the Raiders will draft Kyle Monangai, Robert Longerbeam, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Longerbeam is a defensive back prospect from Rutgers University, and he spent his entire collegiate career playing for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. His best season was in 2024, when he had 43 total tackles, defended against 11 passes, and two interceptions he returned for 15 yards.
He's undersized for his position, weighing in at the NFL Combine at 175 pounds and being 5'11". However undersized he may be, his agility is well worth the Raiders targeting him on day three, as he finished the 40-yard dash drill in 4.39 seconds.
His size may lead to him getting picked on by bigger receivers, so it may not be the best idea to have him on the boundary by himself, but at the very least, they draft a speedy cornerback with lanky arms who is adept at breaking up passes even if he never develops into a star in the NFL.
Longerbeam played alongside Monangai for all four years in college, so it would be heartwarming to see them continue their football journey in the NFL. Monangai similarly had his best season last year, and that can be attributed to him getting more opportunities.
In 2024, he ran the ball 256 times for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns, his longest rush going for 62 yards. In this same mock draft, the Raiders are predicted to use their first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty, so it's interesting to see them target another running back in the same draft class when they still have Raheem Mostert or Zamir White as backups already.
While it would be nice to see Longerbeam and Monangai reunite in college, I don't think the Raiders need another running back, especially one with no passing upside. They'll already have their main workhorse in Jeanty, and Monangai seems to be at his best when he gets the majority of the carries.
Finally, the last prediction for the Raiders in the sixth round is for them to draft Thornton Jr. from the University of Tennessee. In 2024, he only had 26 receptions and yet had 661 yards and six touchdowns, the longest going for 86 yards.
Despite them already being predicted to use their second-round draft pick on Emeka Egbuka, I think this is a great value on day three for the Raiders. He doesn't have much tape to go off of in college, but their wide receiver room is unpolished, and taking a shot on a prospect who's shown flashes of blazing speed is well worth it.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.