NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Draft Stud WR on Day Two
The Las Vegas Raiders' scouting department made an important decision last year in the draft to take Brock Bowers instead of reaching on a quarterback when they desperately needed one. Their lack of defined quarterback play led to them only winning four games, but they made the right decision in drafting Bowers, who's already a top-five tight end in the league and will only get better with time.
Now that they traded for Geno Smith and extended his contract for the next two years, they have their quarterback and an even higher draft pick than last year. Their free agency moves consisted of adding a lot of personnel to their defense, but they've yet to add a dynamic playmaker on offense to take some heat off of Bowers, who will surely see more double teams this year than last year.
Their biggest signing on the offensive side of the ball, other than Smith, was agreeing to a deal with veteran running back Raheem Mostert from the Miami Dolphins. However, Mostert will not be the player to revolutionize their offense. He had one great year with the Dolphins, but last year he reverted to the player he was.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a seven-round mock draft. For the Raiders, he predicts they'll solve their offensive woes early in the draft by taking Emeka Egbuka in the second round.
This would be an insane value for a receiver who shines the hardest when the lights are the brightest. In 2024, he took a step back in terms of yardage but still contributed heavily to Ohio State University winning the National Championship.
He had 1,011 yards on 81 receptions, his longest catch going for 68 yards, and ten touchdowns. His best year with the Ohio State Buckeyes was in 2022, when he had 1,151 yards on 74 receptions with 10 touchdowns, his longest catch going for 69 yards.
The Raiders have been linked to wide receiver prospect Tetairoa McMillan before, but taking Egbuka in the second round would be just as good for them, as they lack a definitive number one option in their receiving room.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.