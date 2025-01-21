Multiple Underrated Raiders Showed Improvements in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders 2024-25 season in an nutshell was not the best. Finishing well below the .500 mark, blowing a chance at a top draft pick with wins down the line and now in need of a new head coach and general manager, 2025 looks to be a different story. But first, lets give flowers to a handful of Raiders that improved in 2024 and put up career highs in numbers.
Safety, Tre'von Moehrig
Moehrig has been with the Raiders organization since getting drafted in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Raiders. His first two seasons, Moehrig was able to put up 55 total tackles, remaining consistent and saw that number improve to 83 in 2023. Luckily for both the Raiders and Moehrig, production was not off the table for him in 2024.
Posting a new career high in total tackles with 104, a career high in stuffs with 10.5 and a career high in passes defended, with 10. Moehrig also was one solo tackle shy from tying his total last season (65).
Set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs, the Raiders should make the decision fairly quick if they wish to keep Moehrig around. Among other defenders on the team, Moehrig ranked right behind Robert Spillane in total tackles. Spillane is also set to become a free agent, giving the Raiders much to discuss if they want to retain their two best defenders for years to come.
Safety, Isaiah Pola-Mao
Another safety for Las Vegas broke out under the radar this season, this time in Isaiah Pola-Mao. Pola-Mao has been with the Raiders since 2022, and his production skyrocketed for Las Vegas in 2024. In his first two seasons, Pola-Mao had 20 total tackles, 14 solo tackles in both years.
In 2024, Pola-Mao brought his game to a different level. Playing in a career high 17 games, Pola-Mao dropped career highs in total tackles (89), solo tackles (57) , forced fumbles (2), passes defended (5) and stuffs (1).
While Moehrig could leave Las Vegas in free agency, Pola-Mao seems to have his spot in the defensive line, unless the Raiders venture out to fill other defensive options.
Wide Receiver, Tre Tucker
Former 2023 NFL third round pick by the Raiders Tre Tucker joined the fun in receiving yards this season. Behind Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, Tucker brought his A-game when the opportunity presented himself.
Improving his 2023 numbers in 2024, Tucker had career highs in games played (17), receptions (47), receiving yards (539), touchdowns (3) and first downs (24). A solid second wide receiver option for the future, Tucker is good for long passes and diving catches, given the speed he possesses.
The Raiders are linked to drafting stud prospect Tetairoa McMillan with their draft pick, but Tucker is still a strong option to keep on the roster.
Cornerback, Jack Jones
The second year Raider cornerback, Jack Jones, saw not only his numbers with the Raiders organization improve, but his career highs improve also in 2024. Drafted by the New England Patriots, the Raiders have greatly valued what Jones has done on defense, especially in 2024.
Posting career highs in games played (17), total tackles (69), solo tackles (52), passes defended (16), and stuffs (4.5), Jones seems to be an underrated option for the Raiders to keep on their roster for the future on defense, should they keep him around.
