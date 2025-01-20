REPORT: Raiders Set to Add Firepower for New-Look Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders have many positions that need to be addressed this offseason. After multiple seasons of poor draft hauls and free agency signings, Las Vegas' roster is one of the most flawed in the league.
However, after firing former general manager Tom Telesco and former head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders appear ready to move in a completely different direction. This is what is best after multiple consecutive failed seasons.
The Raiders' current situation has been years in the making. However, there are plenty of examples around the National Football League of what a solid draft haul and offseason can do for a success-needy team such as the Raiders.
After a challenging season that included a 10-game losing streak, the NFL Draft presents the chance for teams to improve quickly. The Raiders will try their best to do so by securing another productive group of draft picks this offseason.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicted each team's first-round draft pick following the latest round of the NFL playoffs. Edwards believes the Raiders will use the sixth overall pick to continue building the offense at positions other than quarterback and address the position later.
In Edwards' mock draft, both of the draft's top quarterbacks are off the board before the Raiders select, and he does not believe the Raiders will trade up to secure either signal caller. Instead, he projects the Raiders will give their next quarterback another weapon to work with.
"Las Vegas will be welcoming a new head coach in the coming weeks," Edwards said. "One thing that coach will quickly learn is that there is a shortage of viable outlets in the pass game aside from Brock Bowers. Tetairoa McMillan gives them some height at the position but does not fix the quarterback issue."
The Raiders must make the most of this offseason to make the previous couple of seasons worth the disappointment. While having Tom Brady in the mix certainly gives the Raiders a jolt of energy the franchise has not had in many years, the team must overcome many challenging obstacles.
Those obstacles are challenging for anyone, including the greatest quarterback of all time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.