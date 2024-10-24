New Face in the AFC West to Face Raiders This Week
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) prepare for an AFC West matchup this Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs (6-0) and will see a familiar face in a new place.
As reported by Ian Rapoport on Wednesday morning, the Chiefs traded with the Tennessee Titans for veteran five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in exchange for a fifth-round, potential fourth-round pick. A big acquisition for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Hopkins is in his 11th season in the NFL and will travel to the fourth team of his career. With seven seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards, this is a major pickup for the Chiefs, who have become more and more injured as the season has progressed.
The Chiefs have had injuries to several receivers through the first six games and were in need of another pass catcher to join the roster. They found that in Hopkins, who has famously been one of the most experienced and longest-tenured receivers in the NFL.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was asked about Hopkins entering the division and what he expects in the upcoming matchup in Week 8.
"You kind of gotta look at it in two folds, right?" Pierce said. "They're going to have some plays for him, get in there and learn the playbook. But to be honest, no disrespect to Hop [DeAndre Hopkins], this offense still goes through 87 [TE Travis Kelce] and Worthy [WR Xavier Worthy] down the field vertically. So, I'm sure that Andy [HC Andy Reid], just as he's done in years past when he's made trades for certain players, he finds that role, those six or whatever many plays that he has for that gentleman. You're talking about a proven vet that's been in multiple systems, it's not going to take him a long time to learn it. But, just get him up to speed, not quite sure what we're going to get from him but we know who the primary focus is."
As a head coach, Pierce has never coached against Hopkins but is very aware of how Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will utilize the newest member of the team. Do not expect many targets to Hopkins, but he will get his touches and it will be up to the Raiders secondary to stop him.
There is also a chance Hopkins is limited against the Raiders due to a lower leg soreness that currently has him listed as questionable. He did not play the final few series in the Titans' Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Raiders' pass defense ranks eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed (180.1) but the addition of Hopkins, if healthy, will make that more of a challenge against a top-two team in the AFC and a traditionally high-powered passing offense.
Expect Raiders third-year cornerback Jack Jones to take a majority of the snaps across from Hopkins and if he can limit the veteran wideout, the Raiders will have an even better chance at pulling off the upset as they silence the passing game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.