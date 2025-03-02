An Intriguing Draft Night Option for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have tried multiple draft picks and free agency signings to find a dependable defensive end to play opposite star defensive end Maxx Crosby. While they have stumbled across temporary solutions, they have yet to find a permanent one.
The veteran defensive end has been the face of the Raiders and one of the top defensive ends during his time with the team. However, he has yet to have a true partner at the other defensive end position. While the Raiders have tried, things have not worked out.
Last season, when it appeared the Raiders were finally on the verge of finding that player, rising defensive end Malcolm Koonce suffered a season-ending injury days before the first game, a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports believe the Raiders will decide against trading up in the draft to select one of the top quarterbacks in a weak quarterback class and instead draft a quality defensive lineman to play opposite of Crosby, creating what could be a dominant pass rush.
"With the top-two quarterbacks off the board, the Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll focus their attention on stopping the signal-callers in their division. Jalon Walker would go a long way in helping them do that, as the linebacker/edge rusher hybrid has the length and athleticism to be a tone-setter along with Maxx Crosby on the defensive side of the ball in Las Vegas," Stackpole said.
Considering his natural talent, the Raiders' need for a solid defensive end opposite of Crosby for years to come and their addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins last offseason, adding Walker makes a lot of sense for more than a few reasons.
The Raiders play in the same division as quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While the Raiders have played the Kansas City Chiefs arguably better than any other team over the past two seasons, the Super Bowl confirmed what a stout defensive line can do to Mahomes.
Las Vegas' front office may already know what they plan to do with veteran defensive ends K'Lavon Chaisson and Koonce. Still, whether they decide to keep one or both of them, it makes sense to add to the defensive line in an affordable and reasonable manner.
Especially if it costs too much to trade up for a quarterback or both of the top quarterback options are off the board at No. 6 overall.
