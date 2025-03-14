NFL Expert Believes Raiders May Have Tipped Their Hand
The Las Vegas Raiders are undergoing mass roster changes after the start of the free agency period. Just a few days into the signing period, few teams in the National Football League have been as impacted by free agency as the Raiders.
While it is debatable if the Raiders have improved their roster, they have undoubtedly improved at the quarterback position after trading for Geno Smith.
NFL expert Chris Simms believes the Raiders' trade for Geno Smith may be a sign that the team's front office is not set on Sanders as its next quarterback. While there has been much hype surrounding Sanders, there is also much uncertainty surrounding the talented QB.
“I think this was a look of Tom Brady going, I don’t know if we want other quarterbacks not named Cam Ward at No. 6. Let’s just go with a guy that we know can play. He’s a little bit better than people realize, and you trust him, Pete,” Simms said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”
“He can start and jump-start your culture in the locker room and convey your messages to those guys that way. I certainly think Tom Brady had a say in that, no question," Simms said.
Simms noted what he believes Carroll's mindset has been since arriving in Las Vegas. Caroll and the Raiders know their work is cut out for them, as they have struggled on the field for most of the last decade. Smith could be the quarterback the Raiders needed.
“The head coach, I doubt, wants a rookie quarterback. Pete Caroll knows he’s not there for seven years. He’s probably going; I might get two, three, four at the most, so I need somebody that can hit the ground running doing all that," Simms said.
“Brady’s seeing it like you’re saying or like I’m saying he’s going, ‘Damn this guy, he’ll push the ball down the field. He moves better than people realize. Yeah, he’s got a little experience. He sees the field, and damn, his arms are powerful’…It buys Brady time and the team time to figure out what they want to do big picture long term for the quarterback because eventually, Brady’s going to figure it out.”
