Raiders' Offseason Moves Still Leave Room for Improvement
The Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek as their general manager to help fix a broken roster. Spytek has a history of helping put together solid rosters that were competitive every year, and he has been tasked with doing the same in Las Vegas, but on a bigger level.
The Raiders' roster needed help entering this offseason. That was before losing nearly half of its starters on defense to free agency. While they quickly added players to help compensate for those losses, there will undoubtedly be a transition period.
Transition is the offseason theme in Las Vegas, as the Raiders have many new faces at the most critical positions. They will add even more as free agency continues and in the draft. Although they have likely improved on offense, much remains to be seen.
Following their trade for Geno Smith and the addition of multiple other free agents, the Raiders' roster still has many holes. The offensive line and their defensive backfield need help. Both position groups must be addressed this offseason, or the Raiders will struggle.
Las Vegas has improved at the quarterback with the addition of Geno Smith but still need to add to their offensive line and skill positions. Most of the Raiders' early signings in free agency were on the defensive side of the ball, but still need more help there, too.
It is still early in the offseason and the Raiders have time to add players in free agency. They have one of top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and are likely to land a player who can make an instant impact. Their signings in free agency give them flexibility in the draft.
The Raiders have reason to be cautiously optimistic about improvement heading into next season. However, they still need to add to their roster. The Raiders are playing the long game, but incremental steps are still needed to ensure long-term improvement in Las Vegas.
Alex Cappa, Elandon Roberts, Jeremy Chinn, Eric Stokes, and Lonnie Johnson may all work out well for the Raiders, but they undoubtedly need more.
Spytek and Tom Brady must give Pete Carroll enough talent to field a competitive roster. A new head coach cannot mask all the problems with the Raiders' roster as it is currently constructed.
