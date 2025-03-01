Oregon's Conerly Praises Raiders Staff, Talks JPJ
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are evaluating upgrades at every position this offseason.
While the Raiders have their starting offensive line set, adding more depth to that position is always smart. The 2025 NFL Draft is full of talented offensive line prospects.
One of those prospects is Oregon star Josh Conerly Jr. A multi-year starter for the Ducks, Conerly quickly shot up draft boards with excellent athleticism and impressive movement.
Conerly told me at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday morning that he has had a formal meeting with the Raiders. He had lots of good things to say about the Raiders’ coaching staff.
“Walking in and seeing Brennan Carroll and Chip Kelly, two guys that recruited me in high school,” he said, describing the meeting. “And then, having Pete Carroll there, that’s pretty dope. I grew up in Seattle being a Seahawks fan, so I was a little starstruck, but it’s just the business.”
If the Raiders draft Conerly, they would reunite him with his former teammate, Jackson Powers-Johnson. He talked about what it would be like to play with him again.
“We always have little conversations here and there about certain things,” he said. “It would mean the world. That was my first center as a starter, and he always helped me and gave good guidance through this process, and it’s been a help.”
Conerly was impressive for the Big Ten champions last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one sack and five total pressures in 2024.
Conerly went to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and, despite a rough rep against Marshall defensive lineman and future first-round pick Mike Green, he was still named the best offensive lineman that week by his teammates.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 315 pounds. He plays with tenacity and great athleticism, making him the perfect fit as a modern-day tackle in the NFL.
The Raiders could be in the market for a right tackle, even though Conerly played strictly left tackle last season at Oregon. If they believe he can make the switch to the right side, he could be an option for them.
Conerly has risen high on draft boards recently, so he may be out of reach for the Raiders when they select in the second round.
However, if he is available there for some reason, the Raiders could give him a closer look.
