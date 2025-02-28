Jaxson Dart Talks Relationship with Raiders' Powers-Johnson
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a quarterback this offseason.
After missing out on Matthew Stafford, the Raiders will have to look elsewhere for their next signal-caller. There are plenty of options they could consider after not landing their top option.
The Raiders could consider that option in the 2025 NFL Draft. They hold the No. 6 overall pick, which means they could miss out on Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, the top two quarterbacks in the class.
If they do, they could consider Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart. A high-riser in recent weeks, the Raiders could give him a look in the second round.
I asked Dart his thoughts on the Raiders’ organization at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday morning.
“Been really excited to meet with them this week,” he said. “It was great to sit down with them. Coach Carroll, [offensive coordinator] Chip [Kelly] was great. Chip recruited me out of high school, so we kind of had a relationship from that early on. They’re an elite staff. I think that they’re on a great track for a lot of improvement for the coming years.”
Dart also has a connection to current Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson.
“I also have one of my best friends from high school, JPJ, who’s an offensive lineman there,” he said. “It’s kind of been fun to talk with him and get his experience inside of things, but they’re a great program, and they’re definitely trending.”
Ole Miss quarterbacks have struggled to translate to the NFL in the years since Eli Manning. Dart, the winningest QB in school history, wants to break that trend.
“I had a different offensive coordinator,” he said about why he is different from past Rebels QBs. “I had an elite coaching staff this year. Coach [Joe] Judge has won multiple Super Bowls, and he was also a head coach in the NFL. So, I feel like, development-wise, you saw it at the Senior Bowl, conceptually, I’ve run every concept, and I’ve had reps at it. So, they know what it looks like.
Coach [Lane Kiffin] at one point was the youngest NFL head coach. I think that says something. Coach [Charlie Weis Jr.], my offensive coordinator, coached in the NFL. His dad coached in the NFL, won Super Bowls. So, they all know what it looks like, and I feel like I was put in a great spot. I think that’s kind of just a lazy narrative.”
Dart has an intriguing skill set. He is accurate and throws with excellent precision.
If the Raiders want a young, dynamic QB, Dart makes a lot of sense.
