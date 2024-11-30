Loss Proves O'Connell Should Have Begun Season as Raiders' Starter
The Las Vegas Raiders held a competition this offseason to determine who their starting quarterback would be for this season. After second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell led the Raiders to a 5-4 record as the team’s start over the final half of last season.
The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to compete with O’Connell for the starting position. However, halfway through the preseason, neither quarterback had done enough to separate themselves in the competition.
Minshew would be named as the starting quarterback shortly before the start of the season. This was done even though O’Connell arguably looked better during the preseason, minus throwing an ill-advised interception that was returned for a touchdown in his preseason appearance against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Raiders had multiple legitimate reasons to name Minshew as the starter. Minshew's contract, O’Connell’s preseason interception, Minshew’s experience, and the fact that the Raiders were implementing a new offense were quality reasons to start Minshew.
Las Vegas faced a few formidable defenses to start the season and did so behind an offensive line featuring multiple new linemen. The Raiders had plenty of reasons to start Minshew, but training camp and preseason performance were not among them, as O’Connell looked better during both.
While O'Connell would undoubtedly have had his struggles behind the Raiders' initial offensive line and under former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, he showed tremendous growth during the preseason and likely would have continued to grow gradually over time as the team's starter.
If everything about this season stayed the same, but O'Connell was the starting quarterback, it likely would not have equaled many more wins than their two wins. Still, the Raiders would have arguably looked better than they did during the first half of the season.
While the Raiders have made numerous changes to their offense since the start of the season that have impacted how they have looked since their bye week, O'Connell showed enough during the preseason to be named the starting quarterback.
Yet, Minshew won the starting job and was a large part of why the Raiders' season has gone the way it has. O'Connell completed 23 out of his 35 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs.
More importantly, O'Connell did not turn the ball over, giving the Raiders a chance to win.
O'Connell missed the last couple of weeks with a broken hand. A week ago, he could barely grip the football, and the last time he played a game, the Raiders had a different offensive coordinator.
The Raiders missed three field goals and turned the ball over on downs. Still, O'Connell guided the Raiders to within one bad snap of beating the Chiefs in Arrowhead for the second consecutive season.
While many things have not gone right for the Raiders this season, there have been a few curious decisions. Starting Minshew over O'Connell now looks to be one of those decisions.
