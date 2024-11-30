Why the Raiders' Loss to KC Was Their Biggest Win of the Season
To say the Las Vegas Raiders have had a disappointing season would be an understatement. They entered this season with high hopes, only to watch them go out the window as soon as it started.
Las Vegas made numerous changes this offseason to improve its team for this season. General Manager Tom Telesco added free agent defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to the roster early this offseason to solidify the Raiders’ defensive line.
The Raiders were expected to field one of the best defenses in the National Football League this season. Still, those expectations were short-lived as the Raiders’ defense lost numerous players who were critical to their chances of success.
Injuries to most of their defense, inconsistent play from the quarterback position, and an offensive coordinator who was not a good fit for the team cost the Raiders multiple games this season. However, all those things may have been a blessing in disguise for the Raiders long term.
The Raiders are 2-10 on the season and will likely have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. This puts the Raiders in a position to potentially find their next quarterback who can help take them to the next level.
A win against Kansas City would have thwarted that plan, as it would have cost the Raiders multiple spots in the draft. A win against the Chiefs could have set the Raiders back years or draft assets had they fallen in the draft order and decided to trade up for a quarterback.
In a close loss to the Chiefs, the Raiders showed they have the pieces to compete with almost any NFL team when they are clicking on all cylinders. However, their close loss also proved how much depth the Raiders must add to their roster this offseason.
If a Raiders team missing nearly half of its defense can almost beat the Chiefs, they have plenty of reason to be excited about their future.
On paper, the Raiders lost, but in reality, they did everything they could have reasonably asked for as an organization.
While they may not want to admit it, a great showing on the road against the Chiefs while not damaging their draft position and a shot at their future quarterback made their loss to the Chiefs their most significant win of the season.
