3 RBs the Raiders Can Target in Later Rounds
The Las Vegas Raiders can go in a lot of directions with the sixth overall pick. It should be an offensive player, either their franchise quarterback or a running back. They're in a perfect position to draft Ashton Jeanty, who just had one of the best collegiate running back seasons in a while.
While drafting Jeanty would provide this offense with some much-needed juice, this is a deep running back class, and the Raiders can afford to pass up on Jeanty. I've found three running backs they can target in later rounds that would certainly improve their running game.
Jeanty is an amazing prospect, but what this team needs more than that is a franchise quarterback. They could also opt to use that pick for a defensive leader, but the point is that drafting Jeanty with that pick wouldn't be a waste per se, but there'd be better uses for it.
The first running back they can target in later rounds is from Texas Tech University, and his name is Tahj Brooks. In 2024, he had 1,505 yards with 17 touchdowns. He's been with them for five years, which means he comes into the league with a lot of experience.
He's 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds, which means he's on the smaller side, but he'll be hard to take down off of just one tackle. Additionally, his agility stood out at the combine. He ran a 4.06 at the shuttle drill and a 6.9 on the 3-cone drill, which shows off his quick movements and jump cuts.
The next prospect I want to talk about is Damien Martinez from the Miami Hurricanes. He declared for the draft as a junior, and last year, he had 1,002 rushing yards with ten touchdowns. He is 6 feet long and weighs 232 pounds, and he projects to be a quality back in the NFL.
Finally, Devin Neal from the Kansas Jayhawks is another running back that projects to be an NFL starter and that will be available in later rounds. Neal had 1,266 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns last year, with 254 yards through the air and another receiving touchdown as well.
There are so many quality running backs that'll be available all throughout the draft this year. Something the Raiders can't overlook this offseason is their defense. With so many options at running back, it's possible they will target a defensive stud with their high draft pick.
