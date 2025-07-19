Analyst Has Shocking Prediction for the Raiders' 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have made progress this season, but it is debatable how much progress.
Recently, on First Things First, Nick Wright shared his thoughts on the Raiders this upcoming season. He believes they will be a playoff team. This is a big deal for a new-look Raiders team that suffered a 10-game losing streak last season.
"Listen, I think the Raiders are going to be a playoff team. You cannot win the division when the same team wins it every year and you are not them. I do think they can win 10 games," Wright said.
"I think that type of upgrade and quarterback, head coach and running back can be transformative for an offense. Then, when the head coach is a defensive mastermind, so to speak, I think they are going to get a bump on the defense as well. I like the Raiders a lot."
At the NFL Combine, Carroll explained how critical the running game is to an offense's success.
“To me we get misled by star power in so many different ways in the flashy stuff, but in reality, this game has to be played from some fundamental approaches and aspects of it. And whereas the quarterback position gains all of the attention and all of that, the quarterback position needs to be supported in every way possible so that they can be as effective as they're able to be. And that takes a combination of elements that make up the support of the QB," Carroll said.
"The running game is a huge element of that. Not just so that you can run the football. It isn’t like three yards in the cloud of dust, that isn’t what we’re talking about. You have to be able to run the football so that you can control your aspect of the game and take care of the ball so that the quarterback isn't under duress, he isn't in issues, he's not behind the sticks, he's not behind the game.
Carroll explained how the ground game, as well as the other supporting cast members should make things easier for a quarterback. The moves the Raiders made this offseason are consistent with Carroll's approach to building a team.
"We try to build a team around the quarterback position. Because as Coach [Bill] Walsh said a long time, it's the hardest position in professional sports to play. We need to do everything we can to facilitate and make it as easy as possible for that guy," Carroll said.
"So that's why the running game is so fundamental to it. But if you don't take care of the ball, none that matters. So it's really the basics and the foundation of this game that comes to life regardless of what level you're playing at. And that's what I'm saying, I watched all the way through this year. It was so obvious about how the game fits together. And hopefully we'll be able to do every bit of that."
