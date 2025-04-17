How Raiders' Offense Can Be Successful in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders offense last season wasn't the best, as they went through quarterbacks like little kids run through revolving doors. After acquiring veteran quarterback Geno Smith to lead the offense under head coach Pete Carroll, it is likely the Raiders take a step in the right direction.
That being said, this offense still could use a few more pieces. Whether that is addressed through the 2025 NFL Draft or not still remains to hang in the balance. As it currently stands though, there are a few ways the Raiders can be successful on offense next season. Here are three of them.
1. Feed TE Brock Bowers
This should be as obvious as it comes. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers was the shining light for the Raiders as a franchise last season. Not only did he exceed several expectations, but he also broke and set both franchise and NFL records.
Given that Bowers was able to secure 1,194 receiving yards in over 100 receptions with three different quarterbacks slinging the ball, imagine what the combination of Bowers and Smith will be able to accomplish in all the probable targets Bowers will get.
Plus, Bowers is still a moldable product. Going into his age 22-23 season, the sky is still the limit for the Raiders' superstar.
2. Establish A Run Game
Last season, the Raiders were the worst in the NFL when it came to the ground game. Averaging less than 100 rushing yards per game, Las Vegas needed to find a way to get the ball moving in carries rather than always deep passes.
The addition of veteran running back Raheem Mostert should benefit the offense, especially since we have seen head coach Pete Carroll's love for getting the ball moving in this department.
The Raiders are still in the hunt to add another running back, as they have been highly mocked to snag running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.
3. Protect Geno Smith
This first statistic has nothing to do with the Raiders, but last season with the Seattle Seahawks, the new Raider quarterback was sacked the most he's ever been in his career (50). Granted, now with Las Vegas, this should be an area that the offensive line looks to uphold.
Allowing Smith enough time to get the ball moving is a crucial priority for the franchise, and it needs to be established sooner into the regular season than later. Smith had the fourth most passing yards in the NFL last season, even with all the sacks; imagine what he could do if he was protected just a little bit more.
