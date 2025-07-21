Pete Carroll's Goals as the Raiders Enter Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to open up training camp and begin putting the pieces together on what they hope is a better season than last season.
Earlier this offseason, Carroll explained his goals for the upcoming season.
The well-respected head coach noted that he aims to see progress as soon as possible. Although the Raiders still need additional pieces on the roster, Carroll wants an efficient turnaround in Las Vegas.
"What we're asking these guys to do, to play as well as anybody that plays this game, we're not setting expectations, trying to win a few games and make some progress. That's not what we're doing here. We're trying to take this as far as you can possibly take it and see the only perspective that they have heard from me, and that's the only one I can even imagine. I can't think any way else, and so that means we have to just continue to maximize all of the moments," Carroll said.
"And so that means I need to keep their attention and keep their focus and keep them going and keep them guessing, and whatever it takes. I was a little concerned, because this is kind of like the last day of school, kids get a little crazy, and they do some crazy things and stuff because they know there getting out. I was a little concerned, so we addressed that, and they brought all their love and energy today to this effort that we had."
Carroll believes training camp and the upcoming season will be what the players make them. Carroll noted that the amount of work the players put in over the summer will be on display once the team takes the field. This season gives every player on the Raiders' roster a unique opportunity.
"And there's a lot to this; what they put into it demonstrates how important it is to them and how much they respect their opportunity. And it also, what they put into it allows them to present themselves as the best they can to be a great teammate. And you can't have a great team without great teammates on it. And so there's a whole building process to getting that done, and part of that is taking part in whatever we ask them to do, as wild as it may be or nuts as they may think it is, and some of it is pretty crazy, but we made it. We made it through," Carroll said.
