Reuniting Carroll and Wilson Could Be the Spark Raiders Need
The Las Vegas Raiders started their free agency period by signing star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a contract extension. By taking care of the face of the franchise, the Raiders can now move on to other roster-related issues they must handle this offseason.
Las Vegas seems primed for an eventful offseason, as it holds the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft and has more money available to spend in free agency than nearly any team in the National Football League. Things appear headed upward for the Raiders.
Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports laid out primary and secondary quarterback options for various teams around the league that need a quarterback. He believes the Raiders should first try to sign Russell Wilson. If that does not work, Vacchiano suggests Aaron Rodgers.
"Their pursuit of Stafford was a sure sign that they want a veteran quarterback in the hopes of winning in the short term. Another sign of that was hiring a 73-year-old head coach who surely doesn't want to spend years rebuilding around a rookie. That also means the Raiders won't pay the necessary price to move up to get the No. 1 pick in a draft with a quarterback class that is perceived to be weak," Vacchiano said.
"So, since they’re going the veteran route, a Carroll-Wilson reunion makes the most sense. Yes, Wilson reportedly tried to get Carroll fired before he was traded to Denver — something Wilson has strongly denied. They'd obviously have to get over any differences, but both men had the finest years of their NFL careers with each other. Neither are the same, nor are they as young, but they still know each other well, and that matters. Also, while Wilson wilted near the end of last season in Pittsburgh, he bounced back nicely in the playoffs. The talent is still there."
While either quarterback could land in Las Vegas, the Raiders are also likely to consider using their first-round pick on a quarterback if there is one they feel strongly enough about at No. 6 or trading up for. The Raiders quarterback room is set to improve this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.