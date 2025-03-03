All QB Options Are Still on the Table for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will be defined by which quarterback they choose to add to their roster. Las Vegas has one of the top draft picks in a weak draft class for quarterbacks, and they have plenty of money to spend with veteran quarterback options.
Las Vegas' front office will approach things differently than the decision-makers who came before it, which may lead to a few unexpected decisions. Although many expect the Raiders to add a quarterback via the draft, free agency is a legitimate possibility for Las Vegas.
Tyler Lauletta of Sports Illustrated recently listed his thoughts on the best quarterback options for the Raiders after they missed out on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Lauletta has a few interesting suggestions, including quarterback Sam Darnold.
"It was a tale of two seasons for Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings last year. After jumping into the starting role somewhat unexpectedly due to the preseason injury of rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Darnold led the Vikings to a 14–3 record in the regular season, and was clearly the heartbeat of a team that looked to have aspirations of a deep playoff run," Lauletta said.
"Then the playoffs came, and Darnold and the Vikings collapsed in brutal fashion, getting run off the field by the Rams in the wild-card round. Before the playoff dud, it looked as though Minnesota might have an extremely tough decision ahead of them—can you take the keys away from a 14–3 starter and toss them to a rookie that hasn’t proven himself yet?"
Darnold may have had a poor ending to an otherwise impressive season. He would be the best quarterback on the Raiders' roster. Las Vegas may not be high on Darnold, but that could change if the price were right for his services and they failed to draft a quarterback.
The Raiders could likely already know the quarterback they would like to add. However, things change quickly in the National Football League, and that quarterback may not be available. The Raiders must find the quarterback who best fits them.
Few decisions will impact the Raiders as much as their quarterback decision. Las Vegas' front office must put together another strong offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.