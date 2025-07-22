Frantic Summer Has Prepared Raiders, Pete Carroll for the Season
The changes the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason has forced them to adjust the way they have approached things. Las Vegas' changes started from the top down, so did the adjustments.
Earlier this offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke about how his first offseason back in the National Football League went.
"Yeah, this was a really unique season for me, obviously. It wound up being full of grandkids and games, and I saw more football games this year than you can imagine. With all the high school games, JV, Varsity, UW [University of Washington] games, and then of course everybody that's playing all over the league, watching all those games," Carroll said.
"So it was really a fun offseason in a sense, kind of just extended, but it was really rewarding too because you have an opportunity to look with a whole different vantage point, and in that, I saw things differently than I've seen them in a long time. So, I'm hoping I'm going to take advantage of that. So, I'm really excited about getting going again."
The offseason has been a busy one for Carroll as he has worked through the difficulties that come starting a new coaching tenure with the team. Carroll believes the Raiders are filled with players who have chips on their shoulders and are hungry to prove themselves.
This should bode well for a Raiders team that struggled last season.
"It's a really frantic pace to get everything going. Really, hiring the staff is of great demand, getting to know Johnny [John Spytek] and getting things going with him, and all of the stuff for the organization. It's just been a blur, really. And so, it's been fun as can be, getting excited about putting the team together and getting to know players. A bunch of players are in the building. So, all of that just has been an ongoing process, this really kind of slows down getting here, to tell you the truth, so it's been really fun though," Carroll said.
"I met a bunch of guys, and I like their outlook and their approach. These guys are really, really hungry, and for obvious reasons, well hungry anyway, but they really want to do something special and make something of this time. Might not seem like it, but our careers go really quickly, and for these guys that are doing the playing, the sense of urgency is really obvious. We've got some highlighted players that I'm excited about. The opportunity to see this thing turned is what really charges me," Carroll said.
