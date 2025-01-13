Peyton Manning's Advice for Developing QB a Warning to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun their busy offseason. The Raiders are currently searching for their next head coach and general manager who will lead the franchise on the field next season.
After the team finds their head coach and general manager, the Raiders will be looking for their next franchise quarterback.
The quarterback position for the Silver and Black has not seen a consistent starter in the last few seasons.
The Raiders can select their next quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders have the sixth overall pick and will explore all options in finding the right quarterback. Drafting a certain quarterback can also depend on who the Raiders hire.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning gave his take on how young quarterbacks are been thrown into NFL games right away.
"There are always arguments whether you play right away, or do you sit," said former quarterback Peyton Manning on the This is Football Podcast. "How do you argue about Patrick Mahomes sitting for a year sitting behind Alex Smith and then all of the sudden just going ahead and winning three Super Bowls after that? Look, I played right away, I did not play well. But we went 3-13 with me as a rookie. Then went 13-3 in my second year. There is no way that happens if I do not play every game as a rookie. Eli [Manning] to me is sort of what I base my thoughts on, he sat 10 games his first 10 games as a rookie. Then he played the last six ... I still think getting in there and playing is the best way to learn. But look [Aaron] Rodgers, Jordan Love, the Packers have had a good plan. It is just about developing him, coaching him hard, putting good people around him, all those things come into play."
"It has to be an organizational plan. I mean it bothers that Bryce Young is always on his third play caller and he has only played in the NFL for two seasons. Caleb Williams is going to be his third playcaller. To me, that is a miss. We are going to draft this guy. Okay, who is the head coach going to be, the coordinator, this is the system we are going to run. If the coordinator leaves and takes a head coaching job, I want the guy that is replacing him shadowing him 24/7 ... For that quarterback does not have to learn a new system, every single year."
