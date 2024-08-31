Philanthropic Effort Helping Create New Generation of Raiders Fans
Las Vegas local and Las Vegas Raiders season ticket holder Josh Caminite grew up a Pittsburgh Pirates fan in Pennsylvania. He moved out to Las Vegas after college and quickly fell in love with the town.
"The only thing that wasn't here at the time was sports," Caminite said.
Caminite started Raider Dad, a non-profit organization dedicated to giving underprivileged children a chance to watch their hometown team. At the very least, get a taste of the tailgating experience.
"Every year, [the Raiders are] the top-selling ticket. Numbers range from $800 to $1,200, based on which site you're using, for a family of four," Caminite said. "We decided to start a mission that allows not only fans but a lot of our community that could use a break from reality to experience a Raiders game escape different challenges that people are going through."
Founded in 2022, Caminite's mission started off relatively form-less. It quickly built to become something greater.
"Initially, there was no set organization," he said. "I started this event in 2022, and the idea initially was just taking kids to games. But then we had somebody from Tracy, California, they have a catering business, they suggested the idea of providing a tailgating experience. We gave it a shot, set up in Lot J and we didn't have a lot of time to run the event ... but within a month and a half we received 52 donations. I was just trying to help a couple people, so it just kind of blew up. Everyone said 'you need to make this a non-profit.' ... We didn't become 501c until 2023, but people just kept donating to the cause and they loved seeing us creating these smiles, creating these experiences for these kids. In the first season, it was 80 kids that we took to just Raiders games. Last year, we made it all the way up to 107."
Raider Dad is about creating experiences and giving back to the community. Another reason as to the transcendent power of football. The NFL once ran the slogan "Football is Family." This is an example of such verbiage.
"How we describe Raider Dad, how it's different from other organizations: we actually create the memories," Caminite said. "Most people just give out tickets, and their supposed to have this great time but there is so much more associated with attending a Raiders game, especially with Las Vegas -- where everything is expensive ... most likely the kids we're bringing don't have Raiders gear ... throughout the season everyone is going to get a Raider Dad jersey, a Maxx Crosby jersey. It's just a way to create this memory. It's our hope that we create this break from reality, but if they have this ultimate experience at Allegiant Stadium, most likely they will become Raiders fans."
Looking ahead, Las Vegas is a blossoming sports city. The outlook is simple for Caminite.
"There's just so much potential with Las Vegas growing. We have the [Oakland] Athletics coming here," Caminite said. "It's about just continue this mission and help and build some unity. There is some different fanbases here in Las Vegas ... We would like to have our own kids program eventually tied to this. But at this time, we're just focusing on providing these experiences with the Raiders for right now."
