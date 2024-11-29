Pierce's Job Should be Safe with Second Win at Kansas City
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce signed a two-year deal with the team earlier in the year after having the interim tag removed from his title. Pierce earned the head coaching position after guiding the team to a 5-4 record over the final half of last season under circumstances that were far from ideal.
Arguably the most critical of those five wins was the team's upset win on the road over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. The Raiders beat the Chiefs in such a resounding manner that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reportedly reached out to Pierce, thanking the Raiders for a "wake up call."
After their Christmas Day loss to the Chiefs would win 15 games in a row, including the Super Bowl.
What made the Raiders' win over the Chiefs so impressive last season, is that the Raiders had nearly all of the odds stacked against them and still won. They beat the Chiefs without completing a pass after the first quarter, a feat that is nearly impossible.
Fast-forward nearly a full calendar year, and the Raiders have even more odds stacked against them this time around. They will head into Kansas City, missing some of their best players on defense and with a quarterback returning from an injury.
The injuries to numerous Raiders players have led to the team depending on many of its younger players who are playing in extended roles. Pierce noted the preparation process stays the same for the younger players and that nothing changes because of the unique opponent they will face.
"No, status quo,” Pierce said. “They know it. Hell, they've been hearing that war chant for the last 48 hours. They're ready to kill me on that one, so they'll hear it again today. I'm sure we'll hear it on Friday. But young guys, man, like I said, the way I try to set up our schedule and our scripts each and every day is to give them opportunities throughout the week and practice with developmental, the way we compete on the scout team.
“So, you see what you're going to get. What Sincere [McCormick] did in the game, I saw for eight or nine weeks. He just had to do it on Sunday. And now that other guys are getting that opportunity, what I always tell them is, I don't know if you're going to be up for next week. You better get this opportunity and make the most of it now. So, they understand that. And for the most part, most of our guys do a really good job of taking the opportunity and running with it.”
Before last season, the Raiders had once beaten the Chiefs in Kansas City since 2013. Suppose the Raiders can register a second win against the Chiefs on the road without half of their defensive starters, their fourth offensive coordinator in less than the last two seasons, and arguably the worst quarterback room in the National Football League, Pierce should be allowed to finish his contract with the team in that case.
The Raiders should also keep him on the staff afterwards if they decide to move on to another coach.
