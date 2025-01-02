BREAKING: Two Raiders Named to the Pro Bowl
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they thought they would have. It has been full of disappointment and many injuries to key players.
As the team gets ready for their season finale against their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, they will look to end on a three-game winning streak.
The Silver and Black played hard all year and fans took notice of two Raiders that they believe should earn Pro Bowl honors. Defensive end Maxx Crosby and rookie Brock Bowers were both named to the AFC team for this season's Pro Bowl.
Bowers has had one of the best if not the best rookie season in history as a tight end. He only got outvoted by Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. Bowers has broken multiple records throughout the season and has been the best tight end in football.
Still, Bowers has been named a Pro Bowl starter.
Crosby continued to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL this season. But an injury caused him to miss the first game of his career and the final four of the season. Crosby on the season had 17 tackles for loss, which is still tied for third in the league. He is out for the season.
Linebacker Spillane has had another Pro Bowl season and finished high among the inside linebacker vote. Many felt like he was robbed of the honor last season. Spillane has seven pass break ups, 85 solo tackles, and two interceptions. His two interceptions are the most at the linebacker position this year.
Spillane has been great since coming to the Raiders. He is a player the team has to lock up for the long haul.
These three players are all leaders for the Silver and Black. The Raiders may have not had it going this season, but these players are key pieces in bringing the Raiders back to their winning ways. They will be looking to add around these players in the offseason.
The fan votes count for one third of the voting to decide which players make the Pro Bowl. The game is scheduled to take place a week before the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. It will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
