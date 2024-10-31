Proposed Signing Has Former Raiders Pro Bowler Finally Finding a New Home
Surprisingly, former Las Vegas Raiders Pro-Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is still on the market.
Renfrow, who was released by the Raiders this past offseason, had at one point been one of the best slot receivers in the league.
It wasn't until former Raiders wideout Davante Adams joined the team that Renfrow's production went down. In his final two seasons with the club, Renfrow wasn't getting nearly as many looks as he had in the 2021 season, his career year when he turned in 103 receptions, the third-most in franchise history for a single season. He finished the year with a team-best 1,038 receiving yards.
Renfrow was named a Pro Bowler that year. Today, he is unrostered.
One team that could use Renfrow right now is the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patrick McAvoy of Philadelphia Eagles on SI proposed the idea of the Eagles signing Renfrow in a recent article.
"The Eagles have plenty of talent and really only need to add some depth around the edges rather than a blockbuster deal," McAvoy wrote. "It wouldn't hurt to add another pass-catcher into the mix and former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow still is available somehow.
" ... Renfrow, at one point, signed a $32 million deal with the Raiders but now could be had for significantly less than that. If the Eagles want to add another playmaker, they can do so without giving up any draft capital by signing Renfrow.
"He may not be a big splash, but he could be a dependable option to add more firepower to an already stacked offense. Philadelphia doesn't need to do anything drastic this fall. Adding someone like Renfrow could be all it needs."
The Raiders selected Renfrow in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the same draft that included Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby and former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.
Renfrow would record 605 yards and four touchdowns on 49 receptions in his rookie season. He followed that campaign up with 656 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 56 receptions the following year, the season before his Pro Bowl campaign.
In his 73 games played as a Raider, Renfrow totaled 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns on 269 receptions.
