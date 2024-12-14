Raider RB Mattison Expected to Return in Back-Up Role
The Las Vegas Raiders are in full position to throw whatever works on the field to find a cure to their now nine-game losing streak, and with veteran running back Alexander Mattison set to return to the team, what position will he fill?
Mattison leads the Raiders in rushing yards this season, with 320 yards in 97 carries. If Monday is indeed Mattison's return, this will be his first game back with the team since he suffered an injury that has sidelined him since the Raiders game against the Miami Dolphins.
Per head coach Antonio Pierce, he fully expects Mattison to be active on Monday Night, but given the lack of game time in recent weeks and the exceeding new running back for the Raiders, Sincere McCormick, Mattison may be taking the back seat.
McCormick has played four games for the Raiders but has jumped to third on the team's overall rushing numbers in that time. Going into Week 15, McCormick has 175 yards, and per Pierce, has earned his spot.
"He deserves it," Pierce said when asked if McCormick will keep the job at the running back position. "He's run his tail off, so keep running those numbers up, see if we can get him to 100."
McCormick fits well into the young core that the offense possesses, and by keeping him in the position of young talent, the eagerness to provide to his team is still present even with the downfall of the season plaguing the Raiders.
With Mattison's return, Ameer Abdullah slides down into the third spot for the Raiders depth chart at the running back position. Abdullah had been filling in as the veteran role for the running back position, and with Mattison on the horizon of return, he will add even more depth if either two ahead of him gets injured.
Mattison, a six-year veteran, can only add pieces of advice for the young running back of the Raiders and help mold the shape of his game while McCormick finds out his identity at the professional level.
While the Raiders running game this season has been the worst in the league, there are still some glimpses of hope for the future being provided by McCormick's game as of late. The running back position remains a weak spot for the Silver and Black, but McCormick may have penciled his name into the plans.
