What Happened to the Raiders' Rushing Game?
The Las Vegas Raiders offense has been through a lot this season, from quarterback changes to trades, but one major change to the offense has been the rushing game. The biggest flag for the Raiders about their rushing game this season, is it has not been good whatsoever.
Currently sitting in last place among the rest of the NFL in average rushing yards per game, with 79.1, the Raiders running backs have all taken steps backward from the 2023 campaign. Considering they lost their best running back to the Green Bay Packers in Josh Jacobs, Jacobs's fill-ins have not lived up to the massive hole that has been left.
Alexander Mattison currently leads the Raiders this season in rushing yards, with 320 in 10 games played. Zamir White was a part of the 2023 charge for the Raiders, but his 2024 season has not been what was expected as the secondary running back.
Behind Jacobs in 2023, White had 451 rushing yards in 17 games played and was a shoo-in for the Raiders to hopefully step into a big role for the loss of Jacobs. That has not happened. In 2024, White has only played in eight games this season and has recorded 183 rushing yards, a major step back from what the Raiders needed.
Young running back Sincere McCormick has burst onto the scene for Las Vegas and has been an impactful player for the Black and Silver since gaining his opportunity. In the four games he has played in this season, McCormick has 175 yards in 32 carries and is already ranked third on the team in total rushing yards.
While McCormick has slid into a role for the Raiders based on injuries to other running backs this season, he may be on the verge of proving himself to be an essential piece to the squad for the future, given the bleakness of the current running game.
While the Raiders are posed with a top draft pick and have been rumored to select a quarterback given the position struggles, running backs may also be on the agenda for the Raiders in the offseason or through the draft to bolster a lacking area of the Raiders offensive game.
