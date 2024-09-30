Raiders' Adam Butler Rallied the Troops Last Week
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler was one of many players who had to step up against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.
Down some of their best players, the Raiders had to work with the players they had available, and they did so.
Butler, a veteran on this team who has seen the Promised Land before when he went to back-to-back Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, took it upon himself to light a flame last week.
"I gave a speech to the team -- I think it was Thursday -- and I just flat out asked them, I gave them a couple stories and things like that," Butler told reporters after Sunday's win over the Browns. "Told them about my father in the military and how he stood up for his brothers during his service. I just flat out asked the team, 'What are you willing to do for your brothers? We're all brothers on this team, and when we're on the white lines and bullets are flying, what are you willing to put on the line for your brothers? And I just put that question up in the air, and I made a deal with them. I said, 'I won't let you down if you don't let me down, I'm gonna fly to the ball. If you fly to the ball. We'll come out victorious.' And that's what we did."
Butler talked about the aggressiveness you have to play with to have success in this league.
"From the time that the ball snaps, I'm coming off the ball and smacking a mother----er in the face," he said. "Like, that's how you have to play. Like, this is a grown-man sport. If you don't, they're going to do it to you. So, I choose to be the aggressor rather than the punching bag. So, I was just telling them that's the mindset that they got to have. Especially being a Raider."
Butler finished Sunday's game with six tackles, which was tied for the second most by anyone on the team on the day.
The second-year Raider and the rest of the defensive line were able to excel despite not having their leader, All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby on Sunday. Their effort turned out to be a huge factor in the win, especially down the stretch.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.