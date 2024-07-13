Raiders' Adams Found New Energy After Midseason Changes
Las Vegas Raiders star is one of five pass catchers featured in the Netflix documentary, "Receiver."
The documentary, which had its first season in 2023 titled "Quarterback," highlights the lives of NFL players on and off the field. It is one of the most exclusive in-depth looks for football fans.
The Raiders had an interesting season to follow in 2023, so they picked a good time to capture what happened. They made coaching and quarterback changes midway through the season, and the documentary showed how Adams reacted to them.
The episode features the Raiders’ Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions, which turned out to be Josh McDaniels’ last game as head coach. The Raiders lost the game, 26-14, sealing McDaniels’ fate.
The segment featuring the Lions game highlighted Adams’ frustration with his lack of targets and showed Jimmy Garoppolo missing a wide-open throw to him.
“This s— is f—ing pathetic, bro,” Adams can be heard saying as he headed to the sideline. “Just throw the f—ing ball, man.”
“We went out there to Detroit with hopes that things were going to look a lot different,” Adams said on camera during the documentary. “Lo and behold, it looked probably about as bad as it ever has.”
The episode later showed McDaniels’ and General Manager Dave Ziegler’s firing, which Adams called ‘necessary changes.’
Adams noticed the change in energy once Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach.
“Once we had a change made, the team felt rejuvenated,” he said. “I feel like when you feel good, it allows you to be good.”
Former Major League Baseball player Dexter Fowler asked Adams what the vibes were with Pierce around the team while playing golf.
“Way better,” he said. “Way f---ing better. We just needed something new, bro. The dudes didn’t not like Josh or nothing like that. It was just like I told you, we had a good-a-- relationship. It was just so much of the same s---. It just started to get so repetitive when we’d lose.”
Adams also spoke highly of quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who took over at quarterback when Pierce took over.
“I signed off on that,” Adams said. “That’s just the reality of it. I love Jimmy, and he’s a great guy, but something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch and for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty.”
The Raiders went 5-4 after Pierce took over and fell short of the postseason. Raider Nation certainly feels good about the momentum that has been built.
Pierce now has to prove he can get that kind of play over the course of an entire season.
The full season of "Receiver" is streaming now on Netflix.
