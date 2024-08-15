Raiders' Antonio Pierce Hopes Open Practices Help Enhance Home-Field Advantage
Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to move this season’s training camp to Costa Mesa, California, for team bonding and to escape the scorching desert heat of Las Vegas, which had reached record-setting temperatures.
Although the relocation of training camp served most of the team's intended purposes, it also took away multiple opportunities for fans in Las Vegas to see the team practice this offseason.
However, with the team back in Las Vegas as the preseason's start began, the Raiders organization decided to have two practices open to the general public over a two-week span at Allegiant Stadium. The open practices allow many Raiders fans who may not be able to make it to a Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium.
According to Business Insider, the Raiders had the highest average per ticket cost in the National Football League last season, making it difficult for many fans to make it to home games.
Coach Antonio Pierce expressed gratitude for the opportunity for the team to play in front of their home fans. He hopes the practices help lead to a stronger connection with the fanbase and a more formidable home-field advantage for the Raiders this upcoming season.
“This is great,” Pierce said. “I’ve got to thank Sandra [Douglass-Morgan] and her department and the whole organization for putting this together. I think this is huge to make this a home field advantage for us. Theres a lot of people that can’t come to our home games because of the price, obviously. This is a great opportunity for us to get in front of the fans. Their energy, their passion, their love for the game, that really inspires our guys. That gets them going.
“Then training camp, these dog days here, we’re a month into training camp. These guys are excited. They got on the bus early, we left early from the facility. Guys were excited to get over here because it's different when you play in front of your fans. More importantly, they’ve got their families here as well. One thing we talked about as a team is creating that home-field advantage. It starts with our fans and, obviously, our play.”
